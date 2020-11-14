Crystal police officers on Thursday found a 29-year-old woman dead inside a residence, and they said her death was suspicious.

Officers found the victim at a home late Thursday afternoon in the 3500 block of Welcome Avenue after Hennepin County dispatchers got a call about an unconscious person, said Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard.

Police located a person of interest but had not made any arrests as of Friday afternoon. The Hennepin County crime lab and the medical examiner were called to the scene.

"We are continuing to gather details about this incident," Hubbard said in a news release.

Preliminary information indicated the incident wasn't random. Police do not believe there is any danger to the public, Hubbard said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crystal police at 763-531-1020.

Tim Harlow