A Crystal police officer who fired her weapon while being injured during a vehicle suspect pursuit last week has been identified as Jessica Donahue, a 19-year veteran of the west metro department.

Donahue has been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). She is on standard administrative leave.

The incident started shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday when a State Patrol trooper tried to stop a vehicle for a speed violation on Interstate 94 at Hwy. 169. The driver was boxed in by the State Patrol and Crystal police near West Broadway and N. 57th Avenue in Crystal. As officers were attempting to take the suspects into custody, the suspect vehicle hit and ran over Donahue, in addition to damaging several police vehicles. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The BCA said the initial investigation indicated that Donahue fired at the suspect vehicle after it hit her. One suspect was treated for superficial injuries at the scene.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged the driver, Shi Sho, 18, of Des Moines, with assault and fleeing a peace officer.