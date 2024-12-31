Critics’ picks: The 9 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Charlie Parr
When asked if his winter residencies keep him from going nutty in January, Parr’s response was, “I think they’re more about going a little nuts.” The Minnesotan acoustic bard always mixes things up, combs through his trove of songs (and guitars) and invites different guests from week to week and year-to-year in his run of Sunday shows at one of St. Paul’s favorite vintage watering holes. The tradition is now in its 10th year. This year’s residency follows an especially inspiring year from the folk/blues veteran following the release of his latest record, “Little Sun.” Duluth picker Jon Edwards opens the first week, followed by (in order) Samuel Locke Warde, Laurel Primo and Paper Wings. (7:30 p.m. every Sun. in Jan., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul. $20, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Cactus Blossoms
Over the nine years that they’ve held down Mondays in January at the Turf Club — an extension of a weekly gig they held there in their early years — harmonious brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum have debuted songs for three of their albums, gone through a long play list of classic country covers and fine-tuned their band into one of the tightest and most dazzling twang-rock units around. It’s been good for them, but it’s been even better for their faithful hometown fans who actually look forward to January because of them. This year’s should be especially warming thanks to the songs from this year’s elegantly blue album “Every Time I Think About You.” Riley Downing of New Orleans band the Deslondes opens the first week, followed by Luke Callen, Hilary Thavis with Doug Otto and finally Erin Rae. (7:30 p.m. every Mon. in Jan., Turf Club. $25, axs.com)
C.R.
Clara Osowski
After a 2024 that featured breathtaking solo turns at the Lakes Area Music Festival, the Source Song Festival and in the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s version of Handel’s “Messiah,” folks are queuing up to commission new pieces for this Minneapolis-based mezzo-soprano to premiere. A champion of Minnesota composers, she’ll present new works by four of them at these concerts: David Evan Thomas, Janika Vandervelde, Linda Kachelmeier and Steve Heitzeg. Joining her is Minnesota-based pianist Casey Rafn. (Noon Thu., Courtroom 317, Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; noon Fri., Westminster Hall, Nicollet Mall and Alice Rainville Place, Mpls. Free. 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)
ROB HUBBARD
Contes Mystiques
In 1890, French poet Stéphan Bordèse commissioned a dozen of his country’s most celebrated composers to each set one of his poems to music. The resulting song cycle adds up to a collection of historical fantasies on the life of the young Jesus, bearing music from the pens of Gabriel Fauré, Jules Massenet, Camille Saint-Saëns and Charles-Marie Widor, among others. Soprano Maria Jette and pianist Sonja Thompson will perform it, interspersed with English translations read by veteran local actor Katherine Ferrand. (4 p.m. Sun. Guild Hall, Plymouth Congregational Church, 1919 LaSalle Av., Mpls. Free. 952-457-6273)
R.B.
EVENT
The Wrap
After a couple weeks of running year-end best-of lists in print, the Star Tribune is hosting a year-end bash in its printing facility. The large industrial space just north of the North Loop will be converted into a party pad with food and cocktails from some of the Twin Cities’ top restaurateurs, including Myriel’s Karyn Tomlinson, Vinai’s Yia Vang, Diane Moua of Diane’s Place and Bûcheron’s Adam and Jeanie Ritter. Entertainment includes sets by rising comedian Brandi Brown, dancer Taja Will, acclaimed songwriters Charlie Parr and Laamar and jazzy twangers the Riffin’ Trio, with the Current’s Sanni Brown hosting. Help us celebrate our cities’ many flavors. (6-11 p.m. Fri. Star Tribune Heritage Facility, 800 N. 1st St., Mpls. $150, tix.startribune.com)
C.R.
DANCE
‘Uptown Follies: The Naughty Nutcracker’
An adults-only version of “The Nutcracker” is coming to the Granada Theater via the sensual cirque ballet troupe Triple Threat Entertainment. This adaptation takes place 12 years after the original story, when Clara encounters her once beloved Nutcracker doll gifted by her Uncle Drosselmeyer, and gets swept away into a fantasy world where kink runs wild and whimsical dreams get a grown-up upgrade. With a mix of ballet, burlesque, comedy, drag, jazz and a bit of twerking thrown in, it’s a tongue-in-cheek extravaganza for those who were on Santa’s naughty list. (7:30 p.m. Thu. & Fri., Granada Theater, 3022 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $35-$55. 612-229-3873, granadampls.com)
SHEILA REGAN
ART
‘Contain Me’
Artist Hend Al-Mansour was slated to open a Minnesota Artists Exhibition Program show in March 2024, but at the last minute the Minneapolis Institute of Art rejected the work because it contained images of holy Islamic figures Khadijah, Hafsah and Muhammed. The censored body of work is on display at Soo Visual Arts Center, and includes a large-scale installation and two video works that center on Khadijah and Hafsah, who were the wives of the prophet. Ends Sunday. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu.-Sat., SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Av. S., #101, Mpls. Free. 612-871-2263 or soovac.org)
ALICIA ELER
‘Hilo de la Sangre’
The significance of blood guides this exhibition at the Minnesota Museum of Art. Curated by Xavier Tavera and Dougie Padilla, “Hilo de la Sangre,” which translates to “Thread of the Blood,” includes work by 15 Latino visual artists from across the diaspora working in a variety of media, from pen on handkerchief to human teeth on corn cobs. The show is bilingual, in Spanish and English. Ends Jan. 12. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu.-Sun., Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 N. Robert St., St. Paul. Free. 651-797-2571 or mmaa.org)
ALICIA ELER
FAMILY
Glow Holiday Festival
Those still embracing the holiday spirit have one final weekend to see this illuminated, whimsical frenzy of lights. Celebrating its fifth year in Minnesota, the attraction contains more than a million lights throughout the Enchanted Forest, Giant Slide and Vixen’s Zip Line. Other returning attractions include the Tremendous Tree, Penguin Playground, and Color Blossoms. Guests can warm up at fire pits and purchase warm beverages from Blitzen’s Lounge. Ends Sunday. (5-9 p.m. select evenings. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway, St. Paul. $12.75-$21.75. glowholiday.com)
MELISSA WALKER
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.