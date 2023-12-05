MUSIC

Doja Cat

Expect a lot of twerking and rapping when the "Say So" hitmaker hits town on her first arena-headlining tour with a certain red-hot newcomer in tow. Ice Spice, 21, might even now be the bigger draw in the opening slot, following her high-profile collaborations with Nicki Minaj ("Barbie World") and Taylor Swift ("Karma"). But the Los Angeles-reared Doja, 28, has the deeper catalog and stronger rap delivery, as evidenced by her harder-edged and more rap-fueled new album, "Scarlet." She's performing nearly all of the new LP on tour alongside her older pop hits, including "Kiss Me More" and "Need to Know." (7:30 p.m. Thu., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $55-$175, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

John Lennon Tribute

With a little help from his many friends, the indomitable Curtiss A will deliver his 44th annual Lennon show. This always marvelous marathon will feature Beatles favorites, Lennon solo cuts and maybe even the new/old "Now and Then." Don't expect any AI, but don't be surprised if the Twin Cities dean of scream throws in some social commentary as he's wont to do. The rotating all-star cast usually includes longtime Curtiss A cronies Steve Brantseg, Gregg Inhofer and Johnny Haga, among others. (8 p.m. Fri. First Avenue, 701 1st Av N., Mpls., $25-$30, axs.com)

JON BREAM

Jose James

It's a holiday homecoming for the jazzy soul singer with hip-hop instincts. Since he released "Merry Christmas From Jose James" in 2021, the Minneapolis-reared (South High alum), Brooklyn-launched and Los Angeles-based singer has made the Dakota a December must-stop. He's warm and witty, with distinctive readings of seasonal fare like "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" and his should-be-a-classic original "Christmas in New York" with its Nat King Cole/Mel Tormé vibe. James always brings top-notch accompanists, this time including estimable pianist Christian Sands. (7 p.m. Tue. & Wed. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$55, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

Los Lobos

One of America's all-time greatest and most varied rock bands finally returned to one of its most highly regarded rock clubs this time last year, where the group had a rich early-'80s history — first show: opening for Soul Asylum in the Entry — but then didn't play there for 26 years. The reunion was so much fun that the East L.A. workhorses are already coming back. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the group's inception as a mariachi band, and 35 years since they hit it big with "La Bamba" soundtrack. What a long, strange, joyously rocking trip it's been. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $40, axs.com)

C.R.

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

The SPCO continues a December tradition by performing five of J.S. Bach's "Brandenburg" Concertos, arguably the peak of baroque instrumental music. You'll rarely hear them played better than by the SPCO's brilliant bunch. (7 p.m. Thu., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Apple Valley; 7 p.m. Fri., St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church, Plymouth; 7 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul. $5-$55, students and children free; 651-291-1144, thespco.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Cantus

The low-voice octet gets around almost as much as Santa in presenting its annual Christmas program, this year built around Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" and Christine Le's "The Hawai'i Snowman." (11 a.m. Fri. & 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Westminster Hall,, Mpls.; 7 p.m. Sat., Zumbro Lutheran Church, Rochester; 3 p.m. Sun., Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater; 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Meetinghouse Church,, Edina; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church, Plymouth; 3 p.m. Dec. 17, Hamline Church, St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Capri Theater, Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul. $5-$48; 612-435-0046, cantussings.org)

R.H.

DANCE

'A Minnesota Nutcracker'

Twin Cities Ballet creates a local twist for Tchaikovsky's famous ballet. With backdrops featuring Rice Park, a mansion on St. Paul's Summit Avenue and the Stone Arch Bridge, the company, led by artistic directors Denise and Rick Vogt, conjures a vintage Minnesota setting. In recent years, the company has added new scenery and characters like golden horses, dancing mosquitos, a Mississippi paddleboat captain and a team of dancing lumberjacks. (7 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat., 1 and 4:30 p.m. Sun., Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. $33-$50; 952-895-4685, ames-center.com)

SHEILA REGAN

COMEDY

'Dashing Through the Snowplows'

While the Brave New Workshop is renowned for scripted sketch comedy, Stevie Ray practices improv without a net. The comedy impresario has been hosting his eponymous cabaret since 1989, with the last 13 at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. His holiday improv, "Dashing Through the Snowplows," is all based on audience suggestions. The music is courtesy of frantic multi-instrumentalist Chad Dutton. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat. with 1 p.m. shows Dec. 9 & 16. Ends Dec. 31. $28 for show; $48 for show and dinner. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. 952-934-1525, chanhassendt.com)

ROHAN PRESTON

ART

'The Art of Leon Hushcha: The Way'

Ukrainian-American artist Leon Hushcha explores displacement, disruption and his connections to his ancestral homeland in this work. Hushcha's new suite of paintings expresses his anger about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He describes his work as a creative cosmos, and in part paints when words fail him. (Ends March 3. Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls. $5-$14, free for ages 13 and under. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. tmora.org, 612-821-9045)

ALICIA ELER

'Prints on Ice'

Highpoint Center for Printmaking's annual holiday sale includes 79 works by 38 members of its artist cooperative. Find prints in any style, such as intaglio, lithographs, screenprints and even books. The styles range from intense abstraction to heavily detail-oriented figurative works. (Ends Jan. 6. 912 W. Lake St., Mpls. Free. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat. highpointprintmaking.org, 612-871-1326)

A.E.

FAMILY

Spirit of Winter: Festival of Lights

As the grapevines enjoy a long winter's nap, the Winery at Sovereign Estate is turned into a winter wonderland. More than 20 miles of musical synchronized lights cover the lakeshore property. Bundle up for a stroll through Candy Cane Lane, take a photo with Santa's Sleigh and wind through a snow maze. Visit with llamas, play in the boot hockey arena and visit Nana's Gingerbread House. For an added $5, guests can ride the Holly Trolley. (Hours vary through Dec. 30. $10, ages 4 and under free. 9950 North Shore Road, Waconia. sovereignestatewine.com)

MELISSA WALKER

MOVIES

'BlackSkin'

The fictional film, loosely inspired by the story of George Floyd, tracks a Black man who is pulled over and whose subsequent killing by police is live streamed. The movie features music by Minnesota's Sounds of Blackness. (Showtimes vary, $11.95, Emagine Eagan, 2055 Cliff Road, Eagan, emagine-entertainment.com)