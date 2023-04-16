Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

In a maddening spring weather shift, forecasters say about 1 inch to 5 inches of snow is headed to the Twin Cities Sunday.

The change is sure to set teeth gnashing, as the white stuff follows a string of record- breaking 88-degree days this past week — weather that melted massive ice mounds and coaxed trees to burst green buds all around the metro.

But the taste of summer was fleeting. The National Weather Service says flurries are back in the forecast, and are likely to begin Sunday evening.

Depending on how much temperatures drop, snow totals could reach six inches in St. Cloud, Hutchinson, and Mankato before heading east. Hinkley, The Twin Cities and Albert Lea could see one to five inches.

Rochester and Red Wing are slated to get up to 3 inches Sunday night and up to 5 inches by Monday.

But take heart.

"Our temperature Monday morning will be subfreezing, but by mid-afternoon we warm into the mid 40s. At this point the sun is strong enough that any snow that does fall won't stick around very long," said Paige Marten, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Her advice? "Close your blinds for a few hours and you won't even know it's there."