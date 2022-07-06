'Black Bird'

Few writers explore the criminal mind as well as Dennis Lehane, the chief force behind this gripping limited series. Taron Egerton ("Rocketman") stars as a convicted drug dealer whose early release depends on whether or not he can trick fellow prisoner ("Richard Jewell's" Paul Walter Hauser) into admitting he killed a number of teenage girls. The "Mystic River" novelist's knowledge of the justice system clearly comes in handy here, as does the top-notch cast, which includes Ray Liotta in one of his last screen roles. Debuts Friday, Apple TV Plus

NEAL JUSTIN

'Bad Times at the El Royale'

Chris Hemsworth is an odd movie star: huge in all of the many Marvel Cinematic Universe titles in which he appears (including the latest, reprising his title role in "Thor: Love and Thunder") but barely noticeable in everything else. His best work is in this twisty and entertaining Quentin Tarantino knockoff, which also features Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo. Hemsworth plays a Charles Manson-ish thug who does a slinky dance to Deep Purple's "Hush." Disney Plus

C.H.

'How to Build a Sex Room'

Melanie Rose may look like an innocent grandma but she's got a few deviant ideas that would make most teenagers blush. This reality show follows the British interior decorator as she helps open-minded couples convert parts of their homes into pleasure zones tailor-made for kinky fun. Don't get too worked up. The process is so clinical that the series feels more like HGTV than Hustler magazine. Starts Friday, Netflix

N.J.

'Conjuring Kesha'

Discovery Plus' obsession with the supernatural continues, this time with the "TikTok" pop star as lead ghost hunter. In every episode, the singer teams up with celebrities like Betty Who as they explore haunted spaces, including the Tennessee penitentiary that used to house James Earl Ray. Kesha is clearly a true believer, but you have to wonder what she's doing as the show's host. She seems spooked by the sound of her own voice. Drops Friday, Discovery Plus

N.J.