Minneapolis

Crews work to extinguish car fire in downtown Minneapolis parking ramp

Smoke could be seen from Target Field.

By Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 13, 2025 at 8:40PM
Fire crews work to extinguish a car fire on Sunday. (Luke Grothe)

A car on fire in a Minneapolis parking ramp sent smoke above Target Field during a Twins game Sunday afternoon.

While official details about the blaze weren’t immediately available, X user Luke Grothe captured video and pictures around 2 p.m. of fire crews extinguishing a burning sedan in Ramp B on 2nd Avenue N. near the baseball stadium.

Smoke billowed above Target Field in eyeshot of Twins spectators.

It is not known yet if there were any injuries.

Check back with the Minnesota Star Tribune for more details on this story.

Nicole Norfleet

Night Editor

Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

