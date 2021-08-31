DULUTH — More than 500 firefighters are taking advantage of the weekend rain and have contained 37% of the Greenwood wildfire, a blaze that consumed 40 square miles in northeastern Minnesota.

Fire officials estimate complete control of the Superior National Forest fire by Sept. 10, and will likely allow residents along its western corridor back to their cabins and homes in the next couple of days.

"I was amazed at the amount of fire the rain put out," incident commander Brian Pisarek said at a public meeting in Finland on Tuesday night. Pockets of interior heat remain and will be watched closely over the coming days. But fire officials are optimistic.

"We are in a vastly better place than we were three to four days ago," said Clark McCreedy, spokesman for the interagency team managing the fire.

Following weekend rain, light winds and damp land helped crews hunt down hot spots and contain a large percentage of the fire, as similar work continued along the northeastern and eastern sides early this week.

Once the northeastern corner of the fire is secured, McCreedy said, "we'll see a nice chunk of fire considered contained." Securing the fire there is important because the town of Isabella is nearby. Crews are hoping to start a controlled fire this week to create a 100 to 200-foot buffer zone.

About 60 of the 300 evacuated residences returned home over the weekend and power in some areas has been restored, Lake County Sheriff Carey Johnson said. More residents along the western and northwestern areas — where it's been contained — will probably be allowed to return soon. However, officials said, smoldering in a containment line can remain for months.

