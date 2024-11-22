Twin Cities Suburbs

Semi crash shuts down northbound I-35W in Lino Lakes

State Patrol says lanes will be closed throughout the morning.

By David Taintor

November 22, 2024 at 1:24PM

A semitrailer crash closed the northbound lanes of I-35W early Friday in Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The patrol said the northbound lanes “will remain closed throughout the morning” and urged drivers to find alternative routes.

“The semi was the only vehicle involved and was hauling fuel that eventually leaked due to the crash,” said Lt. Mike Lee of the State Patrol, adding that hazardous material crews are working to clean up the scene.

The patrol’s crash report said the incident happened at 3:48 a.m. at Lake Drive North in Lino Lakes. Lee said there were no injuries in the crash.

David Taintor

Team leader

David Taintor is a team leader on the Today Desk.

