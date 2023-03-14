Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 35E are closed in Eagan following a crash involving a squad car and a semitrailer truck.

The crash happened about 5:10 a.m. near Yankee Doodle Road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Initial reports indicate an Eagan police car and a semi collided, with the squad car landing in the median.

The State Patrol is investigating and said the extent of injuries has not yet been determined.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Pilot Knob Road. Southbound lanes remain open.