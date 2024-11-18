News & Politics

Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-494 in South St. Paul

The wreck is near 7th Avenue. Drivers are being diverted off the freeway and over to 5th Avenue for re-entry.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2024 at 12:02PM
(Minnesota Department of Transportation)

The eastbound lanes of I-494 in South St. Paul are closed Monday morning due to a serious crash, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Motorists are being diverted off the freeway at 7th Avenue and are being allowed to re-enter the freeway at 5th Avenue, the agency said.

No information about the crash was immediately available, but traffic management cameras showed several emergency vehicles on the scene.

The agency did not say how long the lanes would be closed.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

