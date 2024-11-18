The eastbound lanes of I-494 in South St. Paul are closed Monday morning due to a serious crash, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-494 in South St. Paul
The wreck is near 7th Avenue. Drivers are being diverted off the freeway and over to 5th Avenue for re-entry.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2024 at 12:02PM
Motorists are being diverted off the freeway at 7th Avenue and are being allowed to re-enter the freeway at 5th Avenue, the agency said.
No information about the crash was immediately available, but traffic management cameras showed several emergency vehicles on the scene.
The agency did not say how long the lanes would be closed.
The wreck is near 7th Avenue. Drivers are being diverted off the freeway and over to 5th Avenue for re-entry.