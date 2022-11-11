The Washburn Center for Children in Minneapolis has named Craig Warren, its chief administrative officer, as its new CEO — making Warren the first leader of color in Washburn's seven-decade history.

Warren, who has been the acting CEO since May, leads the nonprofit as it faces what he has called a "historic mental health emergency." The COVID-19 pandemic saw a growing number of calls for mental health services, and about 500 children and families are on the Washburn Center's waitlist, more than in 2019.

The organization also is responding to unprecedented staffing shortages, like much of the nonprofit sector.

"I don't see this demand going away," Warren said Friday. "I'm excited by both the challenges and opportunities we have to have a bigger impact."

Warren is a "bold leader," David Donnay, Washburn Center's board chair, said in a statement, adding that the new CEO is "centered on compassion, equity and sustainable growth."

The board voted unanimously in October to name Warren to succeed Tom Steinmetz, who left in May after nearly three decades at Washburn Center. Warren previously held other leadership positions in the nonprofit sector, including at the Minnesota Children's Museum and Greater Twin Cities United Way.

The Washburn Center employs more than 140 therapists who serve nearly 4,000 children and their families annually in homes, schools and clinics. Children of color make up more than 50% of the center's clients. It has an annual budget of about $24 million.

Warren said he plans to continue to diversify the ranks of the center's clinicians, about 23% of whom are people of color. As Washburn's first CEO of color, he also hopes to inspire the next generation of leaders.

"I firmly believe that representation matters," he said. "Having a leader who shares some of that lived experience and bringing that into the decision-making processes and bringing that into the culture ... I think that makes a difference."

In recent years, Minnesota nonprofits have intensified efforts to recruit more women and people of color to leadership roles. Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis in 2021 named Michael Goar its first CEO of color, and Dr. Joseph Lee is the first person of color and first physician to lead the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

According to data compiled by Wilder Research's Minnesota Compass, men make up nearly 63% of nonprofit leaders while nearly 85% of leaders are white. The number of nonprofit leaders who identify as people of color has increased in the last decade, from 8% in 2011-15 to 15% in 2016-20.

According to the state data, nonprofit leaders are slightly more diverse than leaders in Minnesota's government and business sectors.

"There are a lot of Black kids or BIPOC kids who don't see that's even a possibility in their career," Warren said. "It's even more important in those disciplines and fields that have such a huge impact on society."