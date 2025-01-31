Greater Minnesota

Nicollet man charged with animal cruelty after his three cows escape and are struck by cars on highway

Dating back to August 2021, Aaron D. Lambrecht, 46, has had 22 contacts with law enforcement concerning his animals escaping, according to a criminal complaint.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 31, 2025 at 2:11AM
Cows graze in a field in Cannon Falls, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Nicollet man with a history of allowing his horses and cows to escape his property is facing animal cruelty charges after three of his cows escaped last summer and were struck and killed by vehicles, sending two people to the hospital.

His 23rd contact came July 24. First responders were called to milepost 116 of Hwy. 14 in Nicollet County at 4:16 a.m. regarding a series of crashes involving cows.

It’s unclear from the criminal complaint how spaced out the three crashes were, but the first car hit a cow and the vehicle rolled onto its roof. The next two drivers each hit a cow and ended up in ditches. All cars were driving between 60 and 69 miles per hour, the complaint said.

The first driver suffered a compressed back fracture and a broken leg. The second had no injuries. The third suffered cuts and glass in her eye, the complaint said.

All three cows were killed.

Lambrecht admitted to law enforcement the cows were able to push their way out of their enclosure, the complaint said. Tracks were visible from there to the highway.

Lambrecht was charged with two misdemeanor counts of public nuisance and three misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. It was not clear Thursday if he had an attorney.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

