As the BA.5 subvariant becomes the dominant strain of COVID, theaters are also learning they are not yet out of the pandemic woods.

The Guthrie Theater, which performed "Emma" last weekend with at least two of 10 roles acted by understudies, canceled four shows scheduled Tuesday through Thursday "as a result of multiple COVID-19 cases within members of the cast and crew."

Illusion Theater, which had planned to open Carlyle Brown's "The History of Religion" Friday, has canceled this weekend's shows, delaying opening night to July 15. Both the Illusion and Guthrie have contacted ticket holders to reschedule. "Emma" is scheduled to run through Aug. 21 and "Religion" through July 24.

"Cambodian Rock Band," at Jungle Theater, is currently on but it's another theater with recent changes. "Cambodian" had to cancel performances in late June due to "an illness in our team." It's scheduled to run through July 31.