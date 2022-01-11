Appointments for COVID-19 tests are unavailable at several free sites in the Twin Cities amid growing concern over the omicron surge of the pandemic.

Vault Health, the operator of the state's free testing sites, is experiencing unprecedented demand at the same time as workers' coronavirus infections are hurting its capacity to collect and process tests. Spokeswoman Kate Brickman said people who already have ordered free at-home tests can help by using them first, ahead of their expiration date, rather than saving them and coming to test sites instead.

"Just as people are physically hoarding tests as demand for testing soars, people are also now hoarding test appointments," Brickman said.

Demand is coming amid a stunning increase in coronavirus activity in Minnesota, which reported a record 19.1% positivity rate of diagnostic testing in the seven-day period ending Jan. 3. The state on Tuesday also reported another 29,487 coronavirus infections and 28 COVID-19 deaths, rounding up pandemic activity over the weekend.

Minnesota's new seven-day infection rate is 45th lowest compared with other states, but mostly because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant elsewhere, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Minnesota's new infection rate is actually higher now than it was last fall when it had the nation's worst rate.

Omicron infections in other states and countries have produced lower rates of severe COVID-19 than earlier versions of the coronavirus, and Minnesota health officials hope that pattern will continue. COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in Minnesota, rising back above 1,500 for the first time in a month and reaching 1,528 on Monday. COVID-19 hospitalizations requiring intensive care have been declining for the past month, though, and reached 263 on Monday.

Minnesota's rising positivity rate in recent days at least partly reflected the reduced number of tests that occurred over the holidays. That is no longer the case. Minnesota reported the highest rate of tests in the seven-day period ending Jan. 3 since December 2020.

Vault's test scheduling site at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday listed ample appointments in mid-January in greater Minnesota locations such as Duluth and Winona, and a few at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. But no appointments were available at the Minneapolis Convention Center, a former motor vehicles building in Bloomington, or a new site in Anoka opened in the past week to expand state testing capacity.

Brickman noted that people can walk in for COVID-19 tests at all sites other than the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

Concerns also have emerged about a startup COVID-19 testing business and whether it is reliable. The Better Business Bureau chapter for Minnesota and the Dakotas joined an ongoing investigation out of Illinois of the Center for COVID Control, which operates testing sites in Minneapolis, St. Paul and other locations in the state. A cluster of consumer complaints have emerged about test results being delayed or containing incorrect information, said Bao Vang, a spokeswoman for the local BBB chapter.

Before the investigation, the BBB had warned the public about the potential for sham testing sites popping up based on complaints in several other states.

"Any time there is scarcity of any products or services, demand is going to go up and the supply is going to be limited," Vang said. "Scammers are going to use that opportunity and take advantage of our vulnerabilities at that time."

The agency encouraged people to talk to their doctors and do consumer research before paying companies for COVID-19 tests. The Minnesota Hospital Association last week also urged people not to go to emergency rooms for tests because they remain overrun with patients.