A massive COVID-19 outbreak at the adult correctional facility in Plymouth sickened 30 residents and five staff members since early November.

Officials learned of the outbreak after a resident showed signs of the virus and tested positive Nov. 4.

The facility offered voluntary COVID testing to the 106 residents and 180 staff. Residents with COVID were placed in the facility's 10 isolation cells, the gymnasium and another recreational area under medical supervision, said Karen Kuglar, who oversees the facility, the juvenile detention center in Minneapolis and the youth residential treatment facility in Minnetonka.

Two residents were taken to the hospital, but were returned to the facility the same day, Kuglar said. No other resident or staffer has tested positive for COVID since the initial outbreak.

Kuglar said officials aren't sure what caused the outbreak. In the previous 20 months, the facility had seven positive virus results.

"We've worked extremely hard to keep COVID cases out of the facility," she said. "It is what drive my work during the pandemic. When we got the positive case, it just didn't seem right."

The correctional facility, which is also known as the workhouse, is defined by the state as a congregate care facility. Three or more cases of the virus at the facility is considered an outbreak, Kuglar said. The state department of health is describing the current surge as a blizzard.

The residents and staff who agreed to COVID tests will be checked every seven days over a two week period. Medical staff agreed the gymnasium was a safe place to house residents with COVID because everybody there had the virus and it was a low traffic space in the facility.

Out of 635 inmates currently in the Hennepin County jail in Minneapolis, 16 have COVID, according to the county. To date, 543 inmates have tested positive. The Ramsey County jail has four inmates with the virus and the Dakota County jail has had 20 cases since March, 2020.

The workhouse has had strict COVID protocols and practices since the pandemic started in March 2020, Kuglar said. All residents coming into the facility are tested immediately, and put in quarantine for two weeks. Staff are screening when they come to work. Staff and residents are given surgical masks each day.

Social distancing markers are on the floor for where residents should stand and tables for meals have limited seating. The county also bought new cleaning equipment and enhanced its cleaning standards. Residents are housed in every other cell during the pandemic, Kuglar said.

In October, all county employees had to submit proof of vaccination. The people who chose not to be vaccinated or not disclose their vaccination status are tested weekly, she said. The county also offered places where employees can receive vaccinations.

How the virus spread so quickly and hit so many people in the facility remains a mystery to Kuglar. She could only speculate that the Delta variant may have contributed to the spike or that COVID restrictions in cities have loosened. She noted that there have been outbreaks in state prisons.

"Transmission right now is the highest it has been in a long time," she said. "We were told something like this is going to happen, but you don't know when it will happen."

At the workhouse, residents are allowed to go to medical appointments and have a work release program. It provides short-term custody up to a year for adults convicted of felony, misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor offenses.

The outbreak won't stop a $17 million facility improvement project started this summer. The sanitary and water pipes to the hundreds of cells have remained untouched. Ineffective ventilation results in unsafe moisture on floors, and cell beds haven't been replaced in 50 years. The cells don't have fire sprinklers.

The project includes two new isolation cells with separate ventilation systems.

Officials decided to continue with the project because the area was screened away from residents and staff who tested positive for COVID, Kuglar said.

With the testing period close to ending, she hopes there won't be any more cases.

"We have done everything we can to mitigate more spreading," she said.