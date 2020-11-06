More than 1,000 Minnesota hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients for the first time in the pandemic, which has now caused 2,591 COVID-19 deaths and 170,307 diagnosed infections in the state.

The totals include 36 more deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday along with a record-shattering one-day total of 5,454 diagnosed infections with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The state’s updated pandemic response dashboard on Friday showed that 1,038 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Minnesota hospitals, and that 224 needed intensive care due to breathing problems or complications from the infectious disease.

The dashboard on Friday also showed that the positivity rate of diagnostic testing had risen to 10% — an indication of broadening spread of the virus regardless of increased testing activity. State health officials have urged people to stick with a combination of mask-wearing, avoiding large crowds, and social distancing in public to reduce the spread of the virus and keep pressure off hospitals.

Among the diagnosed infections, 1,077 are classified as probable due to the use of rapid antigen testing that is slightly less accurate than PCR molecular diagnostic testing. Also, 139,190 involve people who have recovered from their infections and are no longer required to isolate themselves.

Updated capacity figures indicate less availability of ICU beds than previously stated. The state dashboard showed on Friday that 1,016 of 1,306 immediately available ICU beds were filled with patients who had COVID-19 or other unrelated medical or surgical issues. Another 400 or so ICU beds could be readied in 72 hours.

The number of available ICU beds had been more than 1,500 on the dashboard earlier this week. Health officials weren’t immediately available Friday morning to explain the decline, but hospital officials earlier this week said open beds are only useful if there are nurses and caregivers who can staff them.

Increasing viral exposures and infections among health care workers this fall has made it challenging for hospitals to maintain full bed capacities.

The new deaths reported Friday included 23 residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities. Residents of these facilities make up 69% of total COVID-19 fatalities in Minnesota because of their advanced age and underlying health conditions. More than 80% of deaths have involved people 70 and older, but Friday’s update included two people in the 40s age range from Anoka and Dakota counties.