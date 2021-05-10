COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota dropped back below 500 over the weekend, the latest sign of pandemic progress as the state prepares to remove all social distancing and capacity restrictions at month's end.

The 481 inpatient beds filled with COVID-19 cases in Minnesota on Sunday represented a 31% decline from the 699 hospitalizations reported on April 14.

The latest total more than doubles the 210 COVID-19 hospitalizations on March 6, though. Minnesota on Monday also reported a slight increase to 5.9% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing for infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The planned rollback of restrictions on May 28 is not based on the state's current level of pandemic activity — Minnesota had one of the highest new case rates in the U.S. last week — but on the presumption of continued declines in infections this month and increases in vaccinations.

More than 60% of eligible Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That total number of more than 2.6 million vaccine recipients leaves Minnesota 426,251 shots short of a new target goal of 70%. Gov. Tim Walz pledged last week to end the state's indoor public mask-wearing mandate on July 1 or sooner if Minnesota reaches that goal.

More than 2.1 million people have completed the one-dose series of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their final dose.

The state on Monday reported no COVID-19 deaths but 1,191 diagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections — changing Minnesota's pandemic totals to 7,231 deaths and 588,952 infections.

The number of COVID-19 deaths has been rising over the last two weeks, but not at the same rate as infections and hospitalizations in this spring's third COVID-19 wave. Health officials are hopeful that Minnesota's vaccination progress has reduced the death toll from the latest wave.

Nearly 88% of Minnesota's senior citizens have received COVID-19 vaccine — having been prioritized for doses earlier this winter because they have suffered 88% of the state's COVID-19 deaths.

State health officials remain concerned that more infectious variants of the coronavirus could upset Minnesota's progress. The majority of new infections in Minnesota right now are linked to a more infections B.1.1.7 variant first found in England, but more community transmission has been identified of concerning variants found in Brazil and South Africa as well.

Mask-wearing is still recommended as a protective strategy by state health officials, though it is no longer required outdoors in Minnesota except in certain occupational situations and at entertainment venues hosting more than 500 people. Social distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick are other strategies that can reduce the risks of viral transmission.

