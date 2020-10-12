A single-day high of at least 92 Minnesotans with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals on Oct. 5, according to the latest state health data on the pandemic.

The record date in the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to one of the busiest weeks for hospitals since a spring surge of cases in late May. Total new admissions of Minnesotans with COVID-19 to hospitals, in or out of state, reached 457 in the seven-day period ending Oct. 7. That is nearing the peak of 520 admissions in the seven-day period that ended May 22.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday also reported another three COVID-19 deaths and 1,178 infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease. That brings the state’s totals in the pandemic to 2,144 deaths and 113,439 infections confirmed through diagnostic testing — including 101,376 who recovered to the point they are no longer considered infectious or required to isolate themselves.

While hospital admission numbers might be comparable, hospital care for COVID-19 has changed substantially since May. Broader shipments of the antiviral remdesivir are now available for hospitalized patients, and the steroid dexamethasone has been proven to reduce deaths by preventing an overreaction by the immune system to the virus.

Earlier and improved oxygen support and airway management also have reduced the average length of stay for Minnesota’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Age and underlying health conditions remain key risk factors for severe COVID-19 and death. More than 80% of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota involved people 70 or older. The three deaths reported Monday involved people between the ages of 65 and 89.

However, deaths reported Sunday included an individual in the 40s age range. There have been 55 COVID-19 deaths involving people 49 or younger in Minnesota.