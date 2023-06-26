Courtney Dewaulter, who grew up in Hopkins and has gone to trail-running superstardom, won the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run on Sunday in California in record time.
The 38-year-old, now of Colorado, came through in 15 hours, 29 minutes and 33 seconds. She broke the previous women's mark by more than an hour. It was her second Western States victory in three attempts.
Dewaulter was a Nordic skiing and cross-country running standout at Hopkins High School.
Western States is one of the oldest ultramarathon runs, coursing through the northern California mountains from Squaw Valley to Auburn.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Canterbury Park: Race results, predictions, Star Tribune stories
Tap on the links for our racing coverage, Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau's selections and race winners.
Outdoors
Dewaulter wins jewel of trail running in record time
Former Hopkins star Courtney Dewaulter won the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run in northern California.
Sports
Sunday's Canterbury Park results
Here are the winners and payouts from Sunday's racing card at Canterbury.
Sports
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman gets his 2,000th hit with a double vs. the Astros
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got his 2,000th hit Sunday night, reaching the milestone in the eighth inning with his second double of the game against the Houston Astros.
Twins
Twins' Gallo knows he's striking out a lot, but believes homers will come
Joey Gallo has only one homer in his past 21 games, plus 37 strikeouts, but he says he knows "I can do damage."