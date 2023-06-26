Courtney Dewaulter, who grew up in Hopkins and has gone to trail-running superstardom, won the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run on Sunday in California in record time.

The 38-year-old, now of Colorado, came through in 15 hours, 29 minutes and 33 seconds. She broke the previous women's mark by more than an hour. It was her second Western States victory in three attempts.

Dewaulter was a Nordic skiing and cross-country running standout at Hopkins High School.

Western States is one of the oldest ultramarathon runs, coursing through the northern California mountains from Squaw Valley to Auburn.