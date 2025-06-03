Court of Appeals rules lawsuit against 3M for firing pregnant employee has merit, can move forward

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a lawsuit alleging 3M fired an employee because she was pregnant has merit and should move forward, reversing a Ramsey County District Court judge’s decision to dismiss the case last year.
The lawsuit, filed by Samantha Wakasugi, argues that she was fired one month before giving birth not because of her performance, but because it was convenient.
Wakasugi is seeking damages for sex discrimination under the Minnesota Human Rights Act and employer retribution under the Minnesota Parental Leave Act.
Judge Margaret Chutich, who retired as a Minnesota Supreme Court justice in 2024, was appointed to hear the case and wrote the unanimous opinion alongside Chief Judge Jennifer Frisch and Judge Randall Slieter.
The opinion states that the evidence, which must be viewed in a light favorable to Wakasugi, shows there is an argument to be made that 3M violated her rights by predetermining she should be fired because of her pregnancy and upcoming leave.
“A reasonable juror could determine that the timing of her pregnancy and maternity leave when the company needed to reduce her five-person unit by one person was a motivating factor in the decision to eliminate her position,” Chutich wrote.
Paul Dworak, representing Wakasugi, said in a statement the case was heading to a jury, “where it belongs.”
“No mother should be forced out of her job in the eighth month of pregnancy merely because it’s convenient for an employer,” Dworak said. “Working mothers deserve to spend their child’s first months focused on bonding and caregiving, not job hunting. Minnesotans should expect more from their largest employers. Ms. Wakasugi looks forward to sharing her story and holding 3M accountable.”