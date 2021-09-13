A judge has asked the state to suspend Rep. John Thompson's driver's license for failing to pay a fine associated with his July 4 traffic citation.

Thompson, a St. Paul Democrat, sparked a summer of concurrent controversies after the early morning traffic stop in St. Paul, when he accused an officer of racially profiling him. Thompson received a citation for driving under suspension. When the officer reportedly stopped Thompson because his vehicle did not have a front license plate, the lawmaker presented a Wisconsin driver's license. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Thompson was issued a Minnesota license this month.

Thompson received a late payment advisory in August after he failed to pay a $286 fine for the citation and has since added $30 in late fees as of Monday. Also Monday, public court records for Thompson's traffic case listed a license suspension request sent by the court to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Thompson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He has refused calls from Gov. Tim Walz and top DFL lawmakers to resign after multiple domestic violence accusations surfaced in July. He was also convicted that month of misdemeanor charges for obstruction of justice in connection to a 2019 disturbance at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and agreed to apologize on the House floor for calling another lawmaker a racist during a debate last session.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell and Thompson have also disputed the circumstances around a conversation between Thompson and the sergeant he accused of racially profiling him. Axtell said Thompson apologized to the sergeant during a visit to the western district offices in July. Thompson has insisted he did not apologize.

Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, has yet to pay a fine stemming from a July 4 traffic citation. AARON LAVINSKY • STAR TRIBUNE

A police spokesman said that body camera footage captured by the officer who spoke to Thompson recorded Thompson apologizing. Thompson has not authorized the department to release the footage, which is required under state law.

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify that the request to suspend Thompson’s license came from the court.