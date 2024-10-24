St. Louis County OKs $1.4M for upgrades to Damiano Center, a makeshift shelter, while Chum expands

Churches United in Ministry (Chum) has received $10 million from state and federal grants to make upgrades to the downtown space, the city’s sole homeless shelter. The organization must break ground in the next six to eight months and the project is expected to take up to 18 months to complete. Chum’s headquarters will be closed during this time and the Damiano Center — which offers emergency services including free meals, clothing and programming — will become its temporary home.