DULUTH – St. Louis County commissioners were unanimous Tuesday in approving $1.4 million of support to the Damiano Center for upgrades so it can be used as a transitional space while Chum undergoes renovations to nearly double its size.
St. Louis County OKs $1.4M for upgrades to Damiano Center, a makeshift shelter, while Chum expands
Churches United in Ministry, with its $10 million in state and federal grants, is expected to break ground on a project that will double its size.
The project will cost more than $2 million and the county’s part comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Public Safety Fund and beyond. Commissioner Annie Harala said she’s had conversations with Duluth city councilors who are excited to find ways to partner on the project.
“I see this as a way to make a big shift in downtown,” Harala said during this week’s meeting in Rice Lake. “This is the first of many steps to really be supporting the work of the many people working on this.”
Churches United in Ministry (Chum) has received $10 million from state and federal grants to make upgrades to the downtown space, the city’s sole homeless shelter. The organization must break ground in the next six to eight months and the project is expected to take up to 18 months to complete. Chum’s headquarters will be closed during this time and the Damiano Center — which offers emergency services including free meals, clothing and programming — will become its temporary home.
Chum currently has 80 beds, and some people end up sleeping in chairs or on the floor, its executive director said in 2023. In 2022, there was a 27% increase in shelter guests.
“We have been bursting at the seams for quite a while now,” John Cole, Chum director, said at the time. “This is what it will take to save lives.”
The Damiano’s third floor, where the remodel will be centered, is more than 15,000 square feet.
Commissioner Ashley Grimm called it one of the most exciting projects to come along for the board and said it was a long time in the making.
“We are in a crisis and we need all hands on deck,” she said. “Our commitment as a county to reducing homelessness goes a long way and I’m so happy this is coming forward today.”
