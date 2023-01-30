Country superstar Luke Bryan, the first act to perform in all three of Minneapolis' current stadiums, is dialing back, heading to Xcel Energy Center on Oct 14.

The "American Idol" judge performed last year at the popular We Fest in Detroit Lakes. He played the first concert ever at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016 and headlined Target Field in 2018 and the Gophers football stadium (then TCF Bank Stadium) in 2015. In 2021, he carried on at Treasure Island Casino amphitheater.

The booty-shaking Bryan, who has won two CMA Entertainer of the Year trophies, last partied in a Twin Cities arena, the X, in 2014.

Bryan, 46, served as co-host of the past two CMA Awards shows. His current single, "Country On," comes from an upcoming album, his first since 2020's "Born Here Live Here Die Here." Bryan has more than two dozen No. 1 country tunes in his jukebox.

His Country on Tour starts June 15 in Syracuse, with shows in amphitheaters before moving to arenas in the fall.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at lukebryan.com and ticketmaster.com. But there are two presales: fan club members have access from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, and Citi Card holders have access from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Consistent with the policy of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, no ticket prices have been announced.