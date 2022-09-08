After hosting country music's other big Luke for its very first concert in 2015, U.S. Bank Stadium's first announced concert of 2023 is a first-time headlining appearance by Luke Combs on May 15.

The North Carolinian singer — known for hits such as "Hurricane" and "Beautiful Crazy" — will hit the Minneapolis football stadium six shows into a 35-city mega-tour set to kick off March 25 in Arlington, Texas. His opening acts for the international trek will be "There Was This Girl" singer Riley Green, rising Louisiana star Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

Tickets for the Saturday night date in Minnesota will go on sale with all the rest next Friday, Sept. 16, via Ticketmaster at prices not made public despite being in a publicly owned stadium. Pre-sale options begin Wednesday at 9 a.m., including tickets available via Ticketmaster's unpopular VerifiedFan program.

Combs, 32, hasn't performed in the Twin Cities since a sold-out show at Xcel Energy Center in 2019. His hitmaker status has continued to rise since then, with his latest record, "Grown' Up," racking up two more chart-topping country singles this year, "Doin' This" and "The Kind of Love We Make." He also was named entertainer of the year at last year's CMA Awards.

With the concert industry gearing back up for a bustling 2023, U.S. Bank Stadium could be in higher demand by promoters next summer starting with Combs, despite ongoing complaints over its muddied acoustics — which date back to when Luke Bryan kicked off concerts there. The mega-venue hosted two country concerts in 2022 (Kenny Chesney and the Eric Church/Morgan Wallen twofer) plus two rock concerts (the Def Leppard/Motley Crue package tour and Rammstein) – the latter two of which were COVD-delayed dates rescheduled from 2020.