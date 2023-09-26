After opening for Eric Church there last summer, rebounding country music star Morgan Wallen will try to tackle U.S. Bank Stadium as a headlining act next summer.

The "Last Night" and "Wasted on You" hitmaker listed a June 20 date at the Minneapolis football palace among nine other 2024 stadium gigs announced Tuesday as part of his One Night at a Time Tour. Opening acts for his Minnesota stop — which falls on a Thursday night — will be Bailey Zimmerman, Bryan Martin and Nate Smith.

Tickets for the 2024 tour are being sold via Ticketmaster.com, which is asking fans to pre-register for access between now and Oct. 1. The tour is including lots of VIP options. Prices have not been publicized.

Wallen, 30, already headlined some stadiums on tour this year, but instead of a Minneapolis date he was booked to top off one night of We Fest in northwestern Minnesota.

"Thank y'all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour," the singer said in a press release for the new tour dates. "It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we're gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y'all out there!"

What a comeback year Wallen's 2023 proved to be after his abysmal 2021, when he was temporarily dropped from radio stations, his record label and some event bookings after repeatedly using the N-word in an angry tirade caught on tape. He apologized, and country music fans drove up streaming numbers and album sales during the fallout to help jumpstart his career revival.

"Last Night" is now country music's most-streamed song of 2023.