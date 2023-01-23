Here's one hint of how long it's been since Brooks & Dunn came around on tour: Their opening act the last time they played Xcel Energy Center was Jason Aldean, who's been packing arenas on his own for the past decade.

The top-selling music duo of all time will return to Xcel Center on June 3 as part of their aptly named Reboot Tour, the country music hitmakers' first full-fledged outing since 2011. Their itinerary also includes nearby dates in Sioux Falls (June 2) and Omaha (June 1).

Tickets for the Saturday night concert in St. Paul will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster at prices not yet publicized. Pre-sale options begin Tuesday. "American Idol's" 2011 champ Scotty McCreery is serving as the opening act on the trek.

After two decades of racking up such No. 1 country hits as "My Maria," "Play Something Country" and "Only in America," Brooks & Dunn billed their 2010-2011 concerts at Xcel Center and the Minnesota State Fair as part of their retirement tour, and for the most part they stuck to their word. Their only concerts before last year's initial Reboot dates were in a Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire in 2015.