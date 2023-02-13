Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

A recent commentary by Aldo Polanco, the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper at Carleton, reflected on the challenges faced by student journalists who live and work in the community on which they report ("Hamline's Oracle shows us the crisis of student journalism," Feb. 6). I appreciate how difficult this job can be.

I also believe that the students at the Oracle, the Hamline University newspaper that removed the letter I submitted about the classroom incident that Hamline administrators wrongly labeled "Islamophobic," usually do an excellent job of navigating this terrain. However, they were wrong to remove my letter. I commend them on eventually reversing course, but their initial decision to take the letter down is troubling and should serve as a cautionary tale for other student newspapers.

The Oracle said that my letter made people feel "harmed." Concern about "harm" was also raised in Polanco's commentary. So, it is worth asking — how precisely did my letter cause harm?

There are no controversial images contained in my letter. There are no slurs, no insults, no harsh language. My letter simply provides a rational argument backed up by solid and checkable evidence.

Were students upset because I argued that showing an Islamic masterpiece in an art history class is not Islamophobic? Is the Oracle saying that disagreement is a form of "harm"? If this is the case, it would be the end of open conversation and debate at Hamline. If the Oracle is arguing that featuring my letter without an opposing letter next to it causes harm (a point they made to me), then there is an easy remedy — someone can write a rebuttal. I welcome views that challenge mine.

I am very sorry that a student was upset by being unintentionally exposed to the painting, and I believe that we should provide care and community for students and let them know that they are valued and included. Supporting students and advocating for them are, and have always been, central to my calling as a professor and a human being. However, just as professors do not have the right to stifle student opinion, students do not have the right to silence arguments they disagree with. And that is precisely what happened when the Oracle removed my letter.

If a newspaper is willing to censor writing because students are upset about an argument it makes, a very dangerous precedent is set. In the future, if other students feel offended by a particular point of view, what will the Oracle tell them? If the students point out that people taking offense in this case were able to successfully convince the Oracle to remove a letter, they'll wonder why they aren't receiving the same, equitable treatment.

What if fundamentalist Christians were offended by a class featuring the voices of gay Christians arguing for an LGTBQ-welcoming theology (as has happened in one of my classes)? If I wrote a letter arguing in favor of ordaining LGBTQ clergy, and Christian fundamentalists were outraged, would the Oracle remove my letter?

Instead of removing the letter, the Oracle should have simply invited responses from others and published differing points of view. That's what should happen in an academic community that values free speech, open rational debate, and critical thinking based on evidence. Student journalists, like some administrators and diversity professionals, unwittingly do students a disservice by focusing so much on protecting them that the students do not develop the cultural competencies and spirit of resilience they need to thrive amid diversity, differing viewpoints and challenging ideas.

Letting the intensity of people's emotions dictate which arguments can be heard and which must be silenced compromises the fundamental principles on which the university — and good journalism — stand.

Mark Berkson is a professor and chair in the Department of Religion at Hamline University.