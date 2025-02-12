Counterpoint: Club sports are the relief valve for school-based sports and their costs

Club sports, like Ultimate, are a great example of how kids and adults can come together and enjoy a competitive sport, but without the expense team sports often require. As one of the world’s fastest growing sports, the game simply involves a disc, open field and two teams of seven players each. The competitive nature of the game is combined with a “spirit of the game” award that goes to the individual or team demonstrating the best sportsmanship. Ultimate is self-officiated, so the players learn to negotiate with their opponents over possible infractions. Most all of the clubs are coached by volunteers, and so have very little expense other than the disc, jerseys, shorts, tournament fees and travel costs. Typically, with a low bar to entry, to join a club sport one doesn’t have to start as a pee-wee.