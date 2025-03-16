Counterpoint: As a small-business owner, I assure you we want and need paid leave

Folks who claim to represent Minnesota businesses — like the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce — will try to tell you paid leave is bad for business. As a thriving small employer and retailer, I can tell you that it is just the opposite. My business needs this program to compete with the big guys on a level playing field. I provide good jobs with great benefits, and we have booksellers who have been with us for nearly a decade. But many of my younger employees are likely to leave us for larger employers when they want to start a family — unless we have a statewide paid leave system in place. The cost to my business of losing fully trained employees is far higher than our expected contribution to the state fund for paid leave. The cost to our community when small businesses struggle to hire and retain the best staff is even greater.