Minneapolis officials approved ballot language for a proposal that will determine the future of the city's Police Department, capping a dramatic day when council members met three times and the mayor twice vetoed their wording.

In a meeting Friday night, council members voted to override the mayor's second veto of the day — allowing them to send ballot wording to the county roughly five hours before the deadline outlined in state law.

Their vote brought an end to a dramatic week of negotiations as elected officials debated how much detail they should include on the ballot and how to interpret court orders on the matter.

Jamal Osman, one of nine council members who voted to override the veto, said he believed elected leaders had an obligation to work together to provide "Language that is clean," and had worked diligently to do that.

Still, he added, "None of the sides will be happy."

Mayor Jacob Frey said he felt the final version fell short of meeting their obligations to provide fair ballot language.

"I am appalled by the lack of transparency in this approach. The ballot language leaves voters in the dark and our residents without essential information at the ballot box," the mayor wrote in his second veto of the day. "I cannot in good conscience move this language forward."

City officials faced an 11:59 p.m. Friday deadline for finalizing the ballot question or they risked being held in contempt of court.

The proposal has become a central issue in the November elections and is drawing national money and attention as people wait to see whether and how Minneapolis will fulfill a promise to transform public safety after George Floyd's murder.

The proposal was written by a new political committee called Yes 4 Minneapolis, but city officials are tasked with writing the precise question that will appear on the ballot.

At the center of the debate — and litigated in court this week — is a question of how much detail they should provide on the ballot.

Late last month, city officials approved a plan to ask voters if they want to change the charter "to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach, and which would include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety."

Below that question, the ballot would have included a 198-word explanatory note that listed additional parts of the proposal, including some Frey said he wants mentioned.

Yes 4 Minneapolis filed a lawsuit challenging the city's use of the explanatory note, and last week, Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson ordered the city to remove it from the proposed ballot language. She said the city had the power to write such notes, but the language it chose was "problematic." She noted that the explanation was longer than the question itself.

The judge said "a voter could very well construe such a lengthy and detailed explanation as either an endorsement or a warning," but declined to speculate on whether the note would help or hurt the proposal's chances of success.

City officials on Friday considered multiple versions that did not contain an explanatory note, but they still fiercely argued over which parts of the proposal should be listed in the ballot question.

Underlying their debate was a question of how to interpret a state law that says: "The statement of the question on the ballot shall be sufficient to identify the amendment clearly and to distinguish the question from every other question on the ballot at the same time."

Some council members argued they couldn't fit in all the details and needed to focus on ensuring they provided enough information to tell residents they were voting on the public safety proposal, as opposed to other questions that will also be on the ballot. That echoed arguments made by an attorney for Yes 4 Minneapolis.

Other council members said they believed they needed to inform voters of all the key language being added and removed from the charter, echoing advice from the city attorney's office.

On Friday afternoon, during their second meeting of the day, council members approved language asking voters if they want to "strike and replace the Police Deparment with a Department of Public Safety which could include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, with administrative authority to be consistent with other city departments to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety."

During that meeting, Frey pushed back on the council's wording.

"Why? Why are we afraid to share the language that this petition clearly states and that would clearly be removed from the charter?" he said.

The mayor wanted the ballot language to mention the removal of the police minimum staffing requirement, the removal of the mayor's "complete power over police operations," and the deletion of a line pertaining to the police chief's job.

Council Member Andrew Johnson said he believed their version covered some of that. Of the removal of the minimum staffing requirement, he said, "I think that is reflected in this, about 'including licensed police officers if necessary.' It is right there in 'if necessary.' "

The mayor and council members, who were divided on the issue, debated what the implications would be for removing the line in the charter that references the police chief's job — and what they could say without misleading voters.

Frey suggested they change the language to say there would be "shared authority by the mayor and City Council." Council Member Cam Gordon said he thought about similar wording, but also believed they covered that by saying the authority over the department would be "consistent with other city departments."

Terrance W. Moore, an attorney for Yes 4 Minneapolis, said Friday evening that they supported the council's latest ballot language.

Council Member Lisa Goodman said she didn't believe the current language was adequate, and had told her colleagues earlier in the day that they "should expect litigation on the other side of it" if they don't include enough information about the proposal.

"This is not sufficient," she said in the afternoon meeting. "It does not explain what's coming out. It doesn't exactly explain what's coming in. What it is is a poor compromise to get the number of votes needed by the deadline."

The latest version passed along a 9-4 vote, with Goodman, Linea Palmisano, Alondra Cano, and Kevin Reich casting the votes against.

