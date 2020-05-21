DULUTH – Costco is once again eyeing a large property near the airport, just two months after the company terminated an agreement to build on the same site due to high construction costs.

The warehouse retail chain requested bids from local contractors to build a store at Haines Road and W. Arrowhead Road, said Don O’Connor, general manager of the Minnesota Builder Exchange’s Duluth office.

A Costco spokesperson declined to comment on the decision to reattempt its Duluth project, citing a company policy not to discuss new locations until a store is within three months of opening.

Costco filed plans to build in Duluth with the city last fall. Then in March, a site selector for the retailer said the company was looking for a new property, perhaps in peripheral communities, due to “extraordinarily high project bids” for the Duluth project.

Noah Schuchman, Duluth’s chief administrative officer, said at a news conference Wednesday that “the city has never stopped working with Costco.”

“We have continued our positive conversations with Costco and remain committed to working with them to bring a store to Duluth,” he said.