This fall’s Governor’s Pheasant Opener in southern Minnesota has been canceled because of the threat of spreading the coronavirus, according to a statement Tuesday from Gov. Tim Walz.

The season opens Oct. 10 and runs until Jan. 3, 2021.

The statement said the 2021 Governor’s Pheasant Opener will return to Fairmont, its scheduled host community this year.

“While our event together must be postponed, I still plan to enjoy the 2020 pheasant hunting season,” Walz said. “I’ll be practicing safe social distancing, staying in small groups, and not traveling too far from home while doing so, and I encourage all hunters to do the same to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Walz had to cancel the Governor’s Fishing Opener in May in Otter Tail County, too.