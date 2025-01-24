Corey Koskie chosen for Twins Hall of Fame

Corey Koskie, who hit 124 home runs in his seven seasons with the Twins, was named to the team’s Hall of Fame for 2025 on Friday.
Corey Koskie will be inducted into Twins Hall of Fame
The Manitoba native played seven seasons at third base in Minnesota in a career shortened because of concussions.
The 51-year-old native of Canada, who still plays town ball in Minnesota with his sons, is the 41st member of the Twins Hall of Fame and will be inducted on Aug. 17.
Koskie debuted with the Twins in 1998, becoming a full-time third baseman the following season at age 26. He batted .300 in 2000, then followed up with his best season in 2001 when he hit 26 home runs and 103 RBI. He also played in 18 postseason games across three seasons before finishing his major league career with stints in Toronto and Milwaukee, a career cut short because of concussion issues.
“People ask, ‘What are your top memories?,’” Koskie said Friday. “Boils down to 1, being part of Eric Milton’s no-hitter, it was an 11 o’clock [a.m.] game [in 1999 at the Metrodome] against the Angels, being a part of that was super-special.
“The game we won in Oakland to beat Oakland in the Game 5 of the [2022] ALDS to win the series, just a great feeling.
“And the third one was the double I hit off [Mariano] Rivera [to tie Game 2 of the 2004 ALDS] … I thought for sure we were going to go to the World Series that year. If we would have won that game, we would have come home leading 2-0. That would have changed everything. Instead they won and beat us twice back here.”
Koskie was the first player born and raised in Manitoba to make the major leagues. An outstanding youth hockey player, he attended the University of Manitoba to play volleyball then transferred to Des Moines Community College to focus on baseball. The Twins drafted him in the 26th round in 1994.
The Twins are holding their annual Twins Fest on Saturday at Target Field.
Etc.
- The Twins were 23rd in the major leagues in home attendance last season at 1,951,616 (average: 24,094). Outgoing team president Dave St. Peter said Friday the team’s goal is to break two million this season.
- St. Peter said Twins.tv will be available to streaming subscribers after Feb. 11 at $99.99 per season or $19.99 per month. A minimum of five Twins spring training games will be available for free. The team, and Major League Baseball, are still exploring major distribution channel options.
Koskie played seven seasons in Minnesota during a career cut short because of concussion issues.