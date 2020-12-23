Police officers broke through the sunroof of a vehicle partly submerged in a Coon Rapids holding pond early Wednesday and pulled the unconscious driver out before she could drown, authorities said.

The swift rescue unfolded about 12:35 a.m. in the 1800 block of NW. Northdale Boulevard and was captured on police squad video.

Emergency medical responders took the woman, described by police as "lethargic" once she was rescued, to nearby Mercy Hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

Police responded to the pond, where the vehicle was almost entirely submerged with only the roof and tail lights visible. The video shows the first officers on the scene get out of the squad, strip off their service belts, bullet-resistant vests and other equipment before hustling into the frigid water as the sirens of other emergency vehicles wailed.

One officer held the driver's head above the surface while others worked to free and together remove her through the sunroof, police said.

"The person behind the wheel had apparently been driving erratically prior to crashing into the pond," a police statement read, adding that the officers suspect she had been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

"While the officers' actions clearly saved a life, the more important message is to not get behind the wheel and drive while impaired," the statement continued.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482