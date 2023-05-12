Just a year after being named police chief, the top cop in Coon Rapids has stepped down.

John Stahnke left the department May 1, City Manager Matt Stemwedel confirmed in an email. There was no reason given for Stahnke's resignation and his departure was not mentioned at the most recent City Council meeting May 2.

"The City doesn't speak to why someone decides to resign," Stemwedel said. "The City is appreciative of John's 30 years of service to the community and wishes him well."

Capt. Bill Steiner, who has been with the department since 1997 and oversees investigations, will serve as acting chief, Stemwedel said.

Stahnke joined Coon Rapids police in 1993 as a community service officer and was sworn in as a full-time police officer two years later. During his career, he served as the department's deputy director of emergency management and was the department's public information officer. In 2021, Stahnke launched the department's first multicultural advisory committee.

Stahnke was promoted from captain to chief last July and took over for Brad Wise, who retired after holding the job since 2011. Wise returned to law enforcement this year after he was elected as the Anoka County Sheriff.

The city has not established a timeline or process to choose a successor, Stemwedel said