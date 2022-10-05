Chilly, Windy Thursday With Dropping Temperatures - Snow In Northern MN?

Have you been enjoying the warm October weather so far? Well, that changes as we head into Thursday! A cold front moves through the state Wednesday Night, bringing mostly cloudy skies as we head through Thursday (though there will be peaks of the sun), breezy northerly winds, and temperatures that will actually slightly fall during the day. That high of 55F? Likely to be set around Midnight.

Wind gusts above 20 mph will be common across the states, popping above 30 mph out toward western Minnesota.

Now, this looks more like a fall temperature map across the state as we head through Thursday. Highs in northern Minnesota may barely make it into the 40s in spots, with 50s in southern Minnesota (though, again, those temperatures will be at least slightly dropping through the day). Mostly cloudy skies can be expected across much of the state, with the sunniest skies possible by the afternoon hours in western areas. A few showers will be possible during the day in northern Minnesota.

Forecast loop: 7 PM Thursday to 1 AM Friday.

And especially by the evening hours some of those rain showers up north could mix over or fall as straight snow showers. Not much - if any - snow accumulation is expected in northern Minnesota. A few tenths could fall in the western U.P. and northern Wisconsin, though, off of Lake Superior.

Continued Fall Feel Into The Weekend

That fall feeling will last into the weekend - however, we will start to see a warming trend. Friday stays a good 10-15F degrees below average, but we climb closer to our October 6th average of 64F as we head through the weekend - even matching it on Sunday. The dry trend continues with no rain in the forecast.

After a chilly next couple of days, highs climb back to around average as we head toward Sunday and early next week.

It's Been A Warm Start To October

It's been quite a warm start to the month of October, with the first four days of the month coming in almost ten degrees above average. This is only the ninth warmest October 1-4 on record, and last year actually beat out this year with an average temperature of 66.4F (sixth warmest).

Fall Color Update

The fall colors are going fast across the state! Already many areas of northern Minnesota are reaching peak color, which I can confirm from my recent trips to Maplewood and Glendalough State Park this past weekend/early in the week. Both of those parks are reporting 75-100% color, with Glendalough saying: "Maples are turning red, yellow, and orange. Ashes, cottonwood, aspen are turning yellow. Prairie grasses are brown and orange and the bright red sumacs are still holding their color on the prairie". You can keep your eye on this map over the next several weeks from the MN DNR by clicking here.

Here's one of my pictures from Tuesday of the fall colors in Glendalough State Park, showing exactly what Glendalough stated Wednesday in their update.

Here's a handy map of typical peak fall colors from the MN DNR. This ranges from mid/late September in far northern Minnesota to mid-October in southern parts of the state.

Putting Deadly Hurricane Ian Into Context

By Paul Douglas

With a death toll over 100 and rising, Ian is now the deadliest hurricane to strike Florida since the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 left over 400 dead. Initial estimates suggest Ian may wind up being Florida's most expensive natural disaster.

There is no evidence that we're seeing more hurricanes, but contrary to crazy Uncle Larry's posts on Facebook, there is evidence of warmer water "juicing" hurricanes, resulting in heavier rain and "rapid intensification". Ian was a poster child, going from a Category 1 last Monday to nearly a Category 5 storm less than 48 hours later.

Another take-away: if you're within NOAA's hurricane warning "cone" you should consider evacuating if you live in a vulnerable area. That was the case nearly 2 days before official evacuation orders went out in the Fort Myers area.

A chilly north wind blows today with highs stuck in the 40s tomorrow. A sunny weekend gives way to 60s and 70s next week.

I refuse to retire my shorts yet. But I am dragging more jackets out of cold storage.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy. Wake up 50. High 53. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 15-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Chilly with clouds, few sprinkles. Wake up 37. High 49. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and nicer. Wake up 38. High 57. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Wake up 43. High 64. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Intervals of sun, pleasant. Wake up 46. High 67. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Some sun, lukewarm breeze? Wake up 50. High 74. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny spells, still lukewarm. Wake up 58. High 76. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

October 6th

*Length Of Day: 11 hours, 26 minutes, and 39 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 3 minutes and 5 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 11 Hours Of Daylight?: October 15th (10 hours, 59 minutes, 7 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 7:30 AM?: October 16th (7:30 AM)

*When Does The Sun Start Setting At/Before 6:30 PM?: October 14th (6:29 PM)

This Day in Weather History

October 6th

1997: Hail, wind, and an F0 tornado are reported in the early morning hours in several counties in west central Minnesota. Near Canby in Yellow Medicine County, hail combined with wind gusts nearing 60 mph damage the roof of a bus garage, elementary school windows and a school vehicle. Renville, McLeod, Carver, Scott, and Dakota counties also receive hail and strong winds. Widespread pea to marble size hail accumulates to three inches deep in several areas, and crops are severely damaged over a large part of Renville county. Many power lines and trees are blown down. Southeast of Bird Island, a barn collapses and kills over 100 pigs. Near Brownton in McLeod County, hail accumulates to a depth of 3 inches with one foot drifts. A brief tornado touches down near Stewart in McLeod County, damaging a few trees.

1987: Snow falls over the Arrowhead region.

National Weather Forecast

As an area of low pressure moves through the Great Lakes on Thursday, it'll bring the threat of showers and thunderstorms along with some lake effect snow showers downwind of Lake Superior with it. It is also ushering in much cooler air into the upper Midwest, with places like the Twin Cities likely to set their high early in the day with slowly falling temperatures through the rest of it. Another low-pressure area in the Southwest will bring the threat of storms and some snow as well.

Some pockets of heavier rain will be possible across the Great Lakes into the Northeast and in the Southwest in the next few days. Some areas could have the potential to see up to three inches.

Snow-wise, some light accumulation will be possible at higher elevations of Colorado and New Mexico, as well as downwind of Lake Superior in the U.P. of Michigan and northern Wisconsin, through Friday evening.

- D.J. Kayser