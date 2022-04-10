AUGUSTA, Ga. — Good morning from Augusta National. It's cold (38 degrees) and sunny and will warm up nicely this afternoon by the time the leaders tee off. Should reach 75 or so.

The final pairing of Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith will tee off at 1:40 p.m. Central.

Fargo's Tom Hoge will tee off at 10:20 a.m. and play with Sepp Straka of Austria. Tiger Woods will tee off at 9:50 and play with Jon Rahm, who teasingly complained earlier this week about Woods giving all of his course knowledge to Justin Thomas and not him.

Woods struck the ball well but had perhaps his worst putting day ever on Saturday to fall to 7-over, which is why he's teeing off before Hoge, who is 6-over.

Right now Hoge is ahead of not only all the quality players who didn't make the cut, but also Adam Scott, Tyrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Bubba Watson, Tiger, Rahm, Russell Henley, Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III.

Hoge has birdied the par-5 second hole in all three rounds.

This will be the first time since 2010 that there will be two top-10 players in the world in the final pairing at The Masters.

Scheffler is trying to become the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1960 to win three tournaments in a season before winning The Masters.

Scheffler and Smith are fascinating because they never seem to show negative emotions, at least not for more than a second following a bad shot. Both are cool and composed in interviews, and they are the two best players in the world this year.

Both are excellent putters. Both are mentally tough.

This will be fun.

For the Sunday Star Tribune, I wrote about the final pairing and Hoge's up-and-down Saturday.

This is my morning post. I'll check in again after walking with Hoge for his first nine holes, and then I'll have another column and sidebar in the Monday Star Tribune and at startribune.com.