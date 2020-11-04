In what had to be one of the easier calls in the history of the award, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

“Good,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said today. “He deserved it.”

Yes, he did.

Just the third Viking in franchise history to score four touchdowns in one game, Cook had 32 touches for 226 yards in the Vikings’ 28-22 upset win at Green Bay on Sunday. His 30 carries — a career high — produced 163 yards and three touchdowns.

The other Vikings to score four touchdowns in one game were Chuck Foreman against the Bills in 1975 and Ahmad Rashad against the 49ers in 1979.

Cook is one of 18 players who have combined to win 25 NFC player of the week awards since Zimmer became head coach in 2014. Cook also won offensive player of the week against the Dolphins in 2018 and against the Cowboys last season.

Asked if he agrees with offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak’s assertion that, “as Dalvin goes, we go,” Zimmer said, “I think we want to be a run-first offense, a run-first team. So I think that’s kind of what he meant.”

The Vikings will practice later today in preparation for Sunday’s home game against the Lions and two former Vikings — running back Adrian Peterson and defensive end Everson Griffen.

Peterson has started five of seven games this season. He has 321 yards and two touchdowns on 85 carries (3.8), including just seven yards on five carries in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

In two games against his former team, Peterson has 10 carries for 47 yards and no touchdowns.

“I don’t think he’s changed much at all,” Zimmer said of the 35-year-old Peterson. “He’s the same as when he was in New Orleans and when he was in Washington. He runs physical, violent. Good burst to the perimeter.”

Griffen, meanwhile, will be making his Lions debut after being traded from Dallas. He spent his first 10 seasons with the Vikings before signing with the Cowboys this past offseason.

“Everson was a good player for us,” said Zimmer, who tried to get Griffen to re-sign with the Vikings. “So wish him well. Just not this week.”

Zimmer also said he wasn’t surprised that Tuesday’s trade deadline passed without the Vikings making another move in addition to the bye week trade of Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore.

“We like our guys,” Zimmer said. “We’ve got a bunch of good guys on this team. We just need to continue to get better, play better. I don’t think there was much movement at all at the trade deadline.”