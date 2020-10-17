One person was killed and another critically injured Friday when a construction truck boom fell near Litchfield, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred at 11:46 a.m. at a construction site in the 31700 block of Hwy. 22 in Harvey Township. The stabilizing platform for a concrete boom truck gave way, causing the boom to fall to the ground, striking two people, according to an initial investigation.

One person died at the scene while the second person was airlifted with critical injuries to St. Cloud Hospital. The names of the victims have not been released by the Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the cause of the accident. OSHA has also been notified.

Concrete boom trucks are construction vehicles that can pump concrete to a location with a large, articulated, remote controlled arm.