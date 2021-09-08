Those who enjoyed the 2021 Minnesota State Fair now have a responsibility to ensure that they didn't bring home an unwanted souvenir: COVID-19. That means getting tested soon for the virus.

Yes, the fair's attractions are mainly enjoyed outdoors. But the crowding and lack of a mask requirement made this a risky setting with the highly transmissible delta variant spreading.

Ideally, all of the 1.3 million in attendance this year would soon seek out a COVID test to prevent their fair visit from fueling a fall surge. The optimal timeframe: three to five days after attending, even if you've been vaccinated.

While it's unrealistic to expect that all fairgoers will do this, it's important to point out that attending big events like the State Fair, football games or concerts requires responsible follow-up. Getting tested is a critical part of that obligation. Fortunately, COVID testing opportunities are abundant across the state. And just like the sporks, lip balm and other free fair swag, opportunities abound for a no-cost test.

That's good news because with school, sports and other fall activities getting underway, it's not just fairgoers who need to act responsibility. All Minnesotans need to ensure that they don't inadvertently spread COVID. In addition to vaccination, distancing and masking, that includes regular testing of yourself and your family.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has an excellent online overview of who should get tested and when. In addition to those attending a high-risk activity, it includes anyone with symptoms (even with prior COVID infection) and anyone who has had contact with someone who tested positive, regardless of vaccination status (due to breakthrough infection risk). MDH also has more tailored advice for travelers, the immunocompromised and those who aren't yet fully vaccinated but are in frequent contact with others.

At-home tests are now available from retailers but often in short supply. They also can be pricey — typically starting at around $15 to $20 per test. Fortunately, there's a free, at-home alternative in Minnesota.

The state's pioneering partnership with VAULT Medical Services means that Minnesota residents can order an at-home test online at no-cost. The saliva test kit is sent via expedited shipping and comes with prepaid UPS label to send the sample back to the lab. Results are available 24-48 hours after its arrival there. Children and adults can use the test, and there's no limit on how many you can order over time.

There's another "low-barrier, no-cost" COVID test option for those who don't want to wait for a test to be delivered — Minnesota's Community Testing Program sites. Locations include the Twin Cities airport, the Minneapolis Convention Center, Roy Wilkins auditorium in St. Paul, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, a former elementary school in Moorhead, the armories in Mankato and St. Cloud, as well as the Winona Mall.

"All costs for this test are covered by your insurance company or the federal or state government," according to MDH. If you're uninsured, or "for any reason insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains available at no cost to everyone."

Walk-ins are welcome, though scheduling an appointment is recommended. Same-day testing appointments were available at many sites this week.

Of course, testing is still offered by hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, as well as some private testing firms. Consumers considering these options should check ahead of time with their health insurer to see if these tests are covered.

The state's COVID response has commendably prioritized making no-cost testing convenient and widely available. Testing options and aid are also available for the state's K-12 schools. "There's a much broader testing ecosystem than was available last fall,'' said MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff.

There's no excuse not to get tested. Doing so regularly will play a vital role in vanquishing the virus.