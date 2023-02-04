The fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis has renewed calls for Congress to enact major police reform legislation.

House Democrats earlier passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in response to the Minnesota man's killing by a Minneapolis police officer. But that sweeping legislation was fiercely opposed by Republicans, causing it to stall in the Senate.

"NOW is the time for Congress to finally pass federal policing reform," attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the Floyd family and is now working with Nichols' family, tweeted on Jan. 30. "How many more hashtags do we have to see before we create meaningful change?!"

It appears unlikely, however, that lawmakers will be able to overcome the longstanding political divide on Capitol Hill.

"Tyre Nichols' murder was a horrific tragedy," Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement. "It's long past time for Congress to pass legislation that increases accountability and transparency in policing practices and improves police conduct and training."

President Joe Biden issued an executive order after congressional negotiators failed to find a bipartisan solution despite the Democratic president calling on lawmakers to reach a deal.

"Although Senate action on policing reform has proven difficult, from the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to more targeted reforms, I will never stop working to build a broad coalition to enact the changes that will make our nation safer, stronger, and more just," New Jersey Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a lead negotiator in the earlier stalled work in Congress, said in a recent statement.

After Floyd's death, Republicans also had a police reform package of their own, championed by South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Minnesota U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber. The bill was met with resistance from many Senate Democrats and also stalled.

"Resurrecting the House progressives' police reform bill is a nonstarter," Scott, who tried to negotiate a bipartisan deal with Booker in 2021, tweeted Thursday. "I've been working toward common ground solutions that actually have a shot at passing. Solutions to increase funding and training to make sure only the best wear the badge. Solutions that would have made a difference in places like Memphis & Kenosha."

Stauber, a former Duluth police officer, told the Star Tribune that "supporting the police is a Republican priority for certain. I reviewed parts of that body cam, and that was horrendous, and justice will prevail."

Even lawmakers who want to see change admit that the environment on Capitol Hill isn't promising. Republicans hold the House after winning it back in last fall's midterms, while Democrats run the Senate.

"I honestly believe we're less likely to have anything happen now than before, even though the brutality of Tyre's killing is much more severe than anything that we've ever been able to witness," Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said.