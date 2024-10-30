Concordia’s star, St. Thomas’ win streak and three other things to know about Minnesota college football

Johnnies linebacker Hayden Sanders, a senior from Brooklyn Park, leads the Johnnies in solo tackles (25) and tackles for loss (9.5) and is second on the team in total tackles (44) and third in sacks (4.5). Sanders was named the MIAC defensive player of the week and was named to the D3football.com team of the week after recording seven tackles — 3.5 for loss — in the Johnnies’ 34-0 victory over Gustavus Adolphus last week. Sanders had one of the Johnnies’ six sacks.