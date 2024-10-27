Augustana took over sole possession of first place in the NSIC with a 34-16 victory over host Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday.
Augustana football takes over first place in NSIC
Gunnar Hensley threw for 263 yards and two TDs and Jarod Epperson, Augustana’s all-time leading rusher, rushed for 72 yards and two TDs.
The Vikings, ranked No. 20 in the d2football.com poll, trailed the No. 9 Mavericks, 9-7, at halftime, before scoring 27 unanswered points in the second half to take a 34-9 lead with 3½ minutes remaining.
Augustana, MSU Mankato and Wayne State were tied for first going into Saturday’s games. Wayne State lost to Sioux Falls on Saturday.
The Mavericks scored with two minutes, five seconds remaining, but the Vikings recovered the ensuing onside kick.
Gunnar Hensley threw for 263 yards and two TDs and Jarod Epperson, Augustana’s all-time leading rusher, rushed for 72 yards and two TDs for the Vikings.
Hayden Ekern threw for 268 yards and two TDs for the Mavericks.
Div. II
Minn. Duluth 35, Minot State 21: Alex Riley rushed for 103 yards and three TDs and Kyle Walljasper passed for 156 yards and two TDs to lead the Bulldogs past the visiting Beavers.
MSU Moorhead 38, SW Minnesota State 6: Jack Strand passed for 207 yards and three TDs to pace the Dragons past the visiting Mustangs.
Northern State 35, Concordia (St. Paul) 34: Wyatt Block’s 2-yard TD run and the PAT with 10 seconds remaining lifted the Wolves past the host Golden Bears. Block’s touchdown capped an 11-play, 72-yard drive by the Wolves, who trailed 24-7 in the second quarter. Jeff Isotalo-McGuire’s 34-yard field goal with three minutes, 32 seconds remaining gave the Golden Bears a 34-28 lead.
Winona State 31, Bemidji State 28: Cade Stenstrom rushed for two TDs and passed for 150 yards and a TD to help the host Warriors outlast the Beavers. Stenstrom’s 1-yard TD run and the PAT with two minutes, 10 seconds remaining gave the Warriors a 31-21 lead. The Beavers responded with an 11-play, 93-yard drive to pull within 31-28 with 18 seconds remaining but the Warriors recovered the ensuing kickoff.
Div. I-AA
North Dakota State 59, Murray State 6: The top-ranked Bison built a 42-3 lead in the first half and went on to defeat the host Racers in Murray, Ken. CharMar Brown ran for 97 yards and three TDs for the Bison.
South Dakota State 20, South Dakota 17 (OT): Amar Johnson’s 3-yard TD run in overtime lifted the host Jackrabbits to the victory. The Coyotes opened the OT with a 40-yard field goal.
Youngstown State 41, North Dakota 40 (OT): The host Penguins went first in OT and scored and then stopped North Dakota’s two-point conversion to hold on for the victory. The Penguins sent the game into OT on a 35-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining.
Div. III
Augsburg 35, St. Olaf 34 (OT): The host Auggies stopped a two-point conversion in overtime to outlast the Oles. The Auggies went first in the overtime and scored on a 25-yard pass from Ryan Harvey to Tyrone Wilson. It was Harvey’s fifth TD pass — the fourth to Wilson. After the Auggies’ PAT, the Oles scored on a 25-yard TD pass from Theo Doran to Braden Menz. But the Oles’ pass attempt for the conversion failed.
Bethel 70, Hamline 0: Cooper Drews threw six TD passes — four to Joey Kidder — in the Royals’ victory over the host Pipers.
Northwestern (St. Paul) 24, Crown 10: Caden Cantrell passed for 358 yards and a TD and Sivert Klefsaas rushed for 134 yards and a TD as the UMAC-leading Eagles won at Crown.
Penn State's Beau Pribula said he got a simple message from Drew Allar before taking over for the injured quarterback in the second half Saturday night.