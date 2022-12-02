Katie Mattson had 14 kills to lead top-seeded Concordia (St. Paul) to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 victory over eighth-seeded Southern New Hampshire on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II volleyball tournament in Seattle.

Two of Mattson's kills came on the final two points of the tight second set.

The Golden Bears (30-5), who are bidding for the their 10th national title, will play fourth-seeded Cal State Los Angeles in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Cal State Los Angeles swept Gannon 3-0 in its quarterfinal.

Jasmine Mulvihill and Emma Schmidt had 10 and nine kills, respectively, for Concordia while setter Teagan Starkey had 42 assists.

In rhe other semifinal on Friday, Missouri-St. Louis will play West Texas A&M. Missouri-St. Louis def. Barry 3-1, West Texas A&M outlasted Wingate 3-2.

JOEL RIPPEL

Fifth Gophers football player intends to transfer

Austin Booker, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman for the Gophers, announced on Twitter that he will enter his name into the transfer portal. Booker, 6-6 and 240 pounds, did not see game action in 2021 and played in six games this year, making two tackles.

Booker is the fifth Gophers reserve player since Monday to announce intentions to transfer. He joins cornerbacks Jalen Glaze and Steven Ortiz Jr., defensive tackle Gage Keys and offensive lineman Cameron James.

RANDY JOHNSON

U divers place 1-2

Joy Zhu and Megan Phillip of the Gophers women's swimming team finished 1-2 in 3-meter diving on the second day of the Minnesota Invitational at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Zhu, who won with a score of 340.35 to Phillip's 284.85, remained unbeaten this season in that event.

On the men's side, Kaiser Neverman of Minnesota broke the school record in the 200 individual medley (1:43.91). He placed third with a time .62 seconds faster than the previous program record set in 2016.

U wrestlers dominate

The No. 10 Gophers wrestling team defeated Augustana 37-4 at Williams Arena. Junior Marcos Polanco at 149 pounds and senior Keaton Kluever at heavyweight had pins for Minnesota and freshman Vance VomBaur a 22-7 technical fall at 141.

The Gophers are 3-0 this season,. The Vikings, of the NSIC and ranked No. 5 in Division II, dropped to 0-2.

Etc.