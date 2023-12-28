It seems that every app or social media site has some sort of data collection feature that gives you personalized analytics on your habits. So we forced our music writers to do a deep dive on how they spent 2023.

Chris Riemenschneider

Total number of concerts: 97.

Most frequented venues: First Avenue and Xcel Energy Center (tie, 13).

Most heard genres (loosely defined): rock (48), country (22).

Least heard genres: classical (2), zydeco (1, sadly).

Most seen act: The Cactus Blossoms (4).

Age range: Cornbread Harris (96) and Willie Nelson (90) to the Linda Lindas (13-19).

Here are Chris' other standouts for the year:

Worst concert of the year: Yung Gravy, Minnesota State Fair grandstand.

Weirdest concert: Doja Cat and Ice Spice, Target Center.

Best out-of-town concert: Big Thief, Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, Okla. (Yes, even better than U2 at the Sphere.)

Jon Bream

Total number of concerts: 142.

Most frequented venues: the Dakota (41 shows).

Most heard genres: rock (38) and jazz (24).

Least heard genres: classical (0).

Most seen act: Taylor Swift (3).

Age range: Cornbread Harris (96) and Omara Portuondo (93) to the Petersons (ages 14 to 70-something).

Here are Jon's other standouts for the year:

Worst concert of the year: Sam Smith, Xcel Energy Center.

Best out-of-town concert: Taylor Swift, Soldier Field, Chicago.