State regulators are warning restaurants and bars throughout Minnesota that enforcement is being intensified starting Friday in pursuit of violators of restrictions long in place to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In a letter sent this week to the hospitality industry, state leaders said the ramped-up scrutiny is in response to complaints from establishments following the rules and from customers about “places where people gather without complying with requirements such as face covering requirements, adherence to social distancing, tables less than 6 feet apart and establishments serving to more than 50% capacity.”

Bars and restaurants in Minnesota were permitted to reopen indoor spaces at 50% of their fire-code capacities on June 10 as long as they followed Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders related to their industry.

Unannounced “observation-only” inspections a few weeks later carried out by the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division of state Department of Public Safety (DPS) and various law enforcement agencies in the state turned up 14 bars and restaurants that committed violations.

Most of those violations included employees failing to wear masks (116), followed by failure in social distancing (63) and excess capacity (30).

“Most establishments are following federal and state guidelines, but it makes it difficult for them to compete or to explain to their customers when other establishments are not in compliance,” reads the letter signed by state commissioners for the departments of Public Safety, Health, and Labor and Industry. “We owe it to the establishments that are following the guidelines to address these issues of noncompliance.”

The letter said that teams of inspectors from the three state departments will fan out during the next several weekends and look for violations.

They will be looking for compliance in areas such as employees and customers wearing masks, social distancing, limits on party size per table, proper employee health screenings and staying under capacity maximums.

Violations could lead to fines, loss of liquor license or prompt an order to close.

Inspections results will be shared with the bar and restaurant operators, the letter read.

“We want all students to be able to attend school in person and our businesses and institutions to remain open,” the letter’s closing message read. “But establishments that allow large groups of people to gather in unsafe numbers and disregard safety precautions, such as not practicing social distancing or requiring masks, pose a risk to those goals.”