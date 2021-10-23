The NFC North added 34 players via the 2021 NFL draft. Here's a look a what they have done through the first six games of the season, according to Pro Football Reference:
PACKERS
Last year: 13-3, reached NFC title game
Draft picks: nine
Still on active roster: eight (one on practice squad)
Games played: 43
Starts: 15
Snaps on offense/defense: 1,068
BEARS
Last year: 8-8, lost wild-card game
Draft picks: seven
Still on active roster: four (one on IR, two on practice squad)
Games played: 18
Starts: six
Snaps on offense/defense: 447
VIKINGS
Last year: 7-9
Draft picks: 11
Still on active roster: eight (two on IR, one on practice squad)
Games played: 20
Starts: one
Snaps on offense/defense: 126
LIONS
Last year: 5-11
Draft picks: seven
Still on active roster: seven
Games played: 32
Starts: 15
Snaps on offense/defense: 1,055