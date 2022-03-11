All of the troublesome COVID-19 trends that prompted the World Health Organization to declare it a global pandemic exactly two years ago are declining in Minnesota.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota declined on Thursday to 313, which is the lowest total since Aug. 7 and below the peak of 1,629 on Jan. 14. Positivity of COVID-19 tests dropped to 3.7% in the week ending March 3, despite a marked decline in testing activity.

Outbreaks of at least five pre-K-12 students or staff who were infectious at school dropped from 816 in mid-January to as few as four in the two weeks ending March 5, according to a Minnesota Department of Health update on Thursday.

All of which has health officials asking the hopeful question: When will the pandemic no longer be a pandemic? Epidemiologists are studying when COVID-19 should be redefined as an endemic, in which infectious disease levels are constant but manageable, said Dr. Jack O'Horo, an infectious disease expert with Mayo Clinic.

"The fortunate thing right now is we are continuing to see numbers fall as we approach this new normal," he said.

The state Health Department on Friday reported another nine COVID-19 deaths and 583 confirmed coronavirus infections, raising Minnesota's pandemic totals to 12,264 deaths and more than 1.4 million infections.

Seven-day infection and deaths trends have been steadily declining in Minnesota, where the preliminary total of 492 COVID-19 deaths in February was lower than the peak of 1,073 in December. Minnesota last reported zero COVID-19 deaths on Aug. 15.

Minnesota this week revised its reporting of COVID-19 vaccinations to emphasize the importance of receiving booster doses to address waning immunity. Only 49% of Minnesotans 5 and older are considered up to date, which means they have received the initial two-dose series if they are 5-11, or booster or additional doses when recommended if they are 12 or older.

Booster rates decline with age from 84% among vaccinated seniors to 36% among Minnesotans 12-15, according to state data, which excludes some vaccinations provided at federal facilities.

State officials said lower vaccination rates by age group have played a role in the changing COVID-19 mortality trends. While 82% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths have been seniors, who are most vulnerable to the infectious disease, that rate has been only 71% since July 1.

An estimated 70% of Minnesotans have temporary immunity against the omicron coronavirus variant right now based on vaccinations and recent infections, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Washington state.

Community immunity levels should be enough to suppress COVID-19 through the spring and much of the summer in the U.S., O'Horo said. "The fall remains the big unknown, and that's where it's going to be important for all of us to keep an eye on ... recommendations on vaccination and if there is a need for some sort of recurrent or seasonal vaccination to prevent something like this from coming back next winter."

Faster-spreading delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus caused the last two waves, and public health officials continue to watch for signs that a BA.2 omicron subvariant could spark an increase in COVID-19.

The subvariant made up 17% of viral material detected last week in sewage at the Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant in St. Paul. However, the total amount of material is declining and is only 2.5 times above the lowest levels recorded last June.