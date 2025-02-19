The first major upgrade of concessions and retail options in more than a decade is coming to Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and it includes a full-service bar and restaurant.
Coming soon to MSP Airport’s Terminal 2: Full-service bar, McDonald’s
The new additions will be open by 2027 as part of a terminal expansion project.
A new McDonald’s restaurant and a market selling officially licensed Prince items and products from Minnesota businesses will be part of six new offerings to be added as part of a $263 million Terminal 2 expansion that is underway.
The venues will be located in existing locations within the terminal or in new spaces, and expected to be open by early 2027 when the building project is completed.
“We have a great mix of concepts, offerings and value options that will meet growing passenger levels with keen attention to the latest service trends,” said Isabella Rhawie, the new vice president, commercial revenue officer for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and runs the airport. “Along with these new and updated concepts, operators will introduce more convenience options, including 24-hour service or order-ahead features.”
Among those include the illycaffè in the terminal’s lobby, allowing passengers, employees and visitors to use a mobile app to order drinks from the Italian coffee company.
Behind security, Caribou Coffee will install a self-serve station offering specialty-grade coffee and espresso-based beverages available 24 hours, and order-ahead and counter service. Lounge-style seating will be added.
The Subway restaurant will be refurbished and be joined by a McDonald’s, with both offering digital ordering and ready-on-arrival pick-up, according to Manny Perez, president and owner of JMLM Restaurants, Inc., which was selected to operate the eateries.
At the Hometown Market, locally sourced food and gifts along with works by Twin Cities-based painter and illustrator Ashley Mary will fill the shelves. The convenience store also will sell products from Minnesota businesses and join Terminal 1 as the only brick-and-mortar store outside Paisley Park to sell Prince merchandise, said Paddy Regnier with MSP North Star Partners, LLC.
The MAC board also approved staff to begin negotiations with potential concession operators for a new full-service restaurant and separate full-service bar.
When the new offerings open, MSP Airport will have 123 food and beverage, news and convenience, retail and banking options, according to the MAC.
Last year, 37.4 million travelers passed through the airport’s two terminals, making it the 18th busiest in the nation, according to MAC statistics.
